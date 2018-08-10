Credit: Koldunov | BigStockPhoto.com

2nd Date Update PODCAST: Puppy Party

One of people’s greatest weaknesses is a whole lot o’ puppies! And one man is going to use that to his advantage when he uses his Puppy Party business to take a girl on a date. The thing is, when you take away the puppies the date just gets weird… and VERY awkward…Find out what happened in the 2nd Date Update!

