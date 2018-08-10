Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/10/18)

- VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel asked Kanye West is his views on women have changed since having daughters & he responds by explaining, “Nah, I still look at Pornhub.”….and Kanye was literally SPEECHLESS when he was asked about Trump
- OMG is it finally happening???? Idris Elba may be the NEXT JAMES BOND!
- A man proposed to his “Gilmore Girls” obsessed girlfriend inside the Stars Hollow Gazebo
So I didn’t even mention it but Gilmore Girls has always been one of my favorite shows and Sebastian planned the perfect proposal and actually proposed in the actual Stars Hollow gazebo!! I’m so lucky and so happy to spend forever with him 💕 #wbtourhollywood #GilmoreGirls pic.twitter.com/i7yqU4hUTS
— johnny karate (@mollysierra_) August 5, 2018
- PICS: Kim Kardashian’s weird Yeezy promo photo has become the best meme right now
- VIDEO: Casey Affleck addresses sexual misconduct allegations….he doesn’t admit to anything but says he allowed for unprofessional behavior on the set of a film
- PICS: Kylie Jenner posts a new pic of baby Stormi to kick off her 21st birthday celebration
- PICS: This pic is of Tom Hardy playing Al Capone…and he’s seriously unrecognizable
- Bethenny Frankel on Money magazine, “Most people are LAZY and wait for things to happen”
- VIDEO: Everyone thinks Kris Jenner is engaged to her 37-year-old boyfriend Corey Gamble because she ate crickets instead of just answering the question
- Jennifer Lopez really DOES NOT KNOW if she wants to marry Alex Rodriguez
- The new “View” member is another CONSERVATIVE