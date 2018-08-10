YouTube Credit: Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/10/18)

  • VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel asked Kanye West is his views on women have changed since having daughters & he responds by explaining, “Nah, I still look at Pornhub.”….and Kanye was literally SPEECHLESS when he was asked about Trump

  • OMG is it finally happening???? Idris Elba may be the NEXT JAMES BOND! 
  • A man proposed to his “Gilmore Girls” obsessed girlfriend inside the Stars Hollow Gazebo

  • PICS: Kim Kardashian’s weird Yeezy promo photo has become the best meme right now
  • VIDEO: Casey Affleck addresses sexual misconduct allegations….he doesn’t admit to anything but says he allowed for unprofessional behavior on the set of a film
  • PICS: Kylie Jenner posts a new pic of baby Stormi to kick off her 21st birthday celebration
  • PICS: This pic is of Tom Hardy playing Al Capone…and he’s seriously unrecognizable
  • Bethenny Frankel on Money magazine, “Most people are LAZY and wait for things to happen”
  • VIDEO: Everyone thinks Kris Jenner is engaged to her 37-year-old boyfriend Corey Gamble because she ate crickets instead of just answering the question
  • Jennifer Lopez really DOES NOT KNOW if she wants to marry Alex Rodriguez
  • The new “View” member is another CONSERVATIVE

