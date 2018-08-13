This date started like something pulled right out of a romantic comedy…One guy asked out his barista nearly everyday for a YEAR and one day she finally said YES! Too bad this fairy tale quickly took a turn after our guy ended up GHOSTING his dream barista…What could have changed his mind so fast!?
2nd Date Update PODCAST: Am I Annoying
This date started like something pulled right out of a romantic comedy…One guy asked out his barista nearly everyday for a YEAR and one day she finally said YES! Too bad this fairy tale quickly took a turn after our guy ended up GHOSTING his dream barista…What could have changed his mind so fast!?