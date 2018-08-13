YouTube Credit: Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/13/18)

  • LISTEN: Kanye West released a new track, “XTCY”, where he talks about wanting to “smash” all 4 of Kim Kardashian’ sisters
  • PICS: Travis Scott got Kylie Jenner an insanely expensive vintage Rolls Royce

  • Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner may NOT BE GETTING DIVORCED….because it might get dismissed because they’ve taken so long to finish the process
  • Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are NOT GETTING MARRIED until next year!
  • John Mayer’s new 7,000 sq ft house just got ROBBED and they stole $200,000 worth of his personal things
  • PICS: G-Eazy just got a tattoo of Halsey on his arm
  • VIDEO: People are losing their minds over Sam Smith saying he DOESN”T LIKE Michael Jackson!
  • PICS: Halsey responded to people who were hating on her natural hair
  • VIDEO: Khloe Kardshian and Tristan Thompson showing off PDA inside a club
  • Ruby Rose DELETES her Twitter account after getting attacked for now not being “lesbian enough” to play the new Catwoman
  • PICS: The cast of “Back to the Future” just reunited!
  • PICS: Kristen Bell bawled her eyes out during her daughter’s preschool graduation
  • Aretha Franklin is GRAVELY ILL and the family is asking for prayers
  • PICS: Justin Timberlake has a new book coming out….all about Justin Timberlake
  • Lindsay Lohan APOLOGIZES for her #MeToo comments

 

