Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/14/18)

  • Ariana Grande and James Corden did a live performance of “The Titanic” with 13 songs & 9 sets

  • VIDEO: Nicki Minaj adds Stephen Colbert to her list of men in “Barbie Dreams” and makes him blush with an awesome freestyle rap
  • Beyonce HONORS the ailing Aretha Franklin during Detroit performance!
  • PICS: The first look of Liu Yifei as Mulan in Disney’s live action remake has us so excited for the film!
  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are having an ENGAGEMENT PARTY in Mumbai
  • PICS: Kim Kardashian posts another almost naked photo to help sell Yeezy’s
  • Royal family considering “AGGRESSIVE STRATEGY” to deal with Meghan Markle’s dad
  • PICS: Kevin Hart admits he’s that corny dad who makes his family match while on vacation
  • PICS: Khloe Kardashian shares adorable pic of baby True wearing a princess crown
  • PICS: “Facts of Life” Natalie and Tootie reunited for Mrs. Garrett’s memorial service and the pics & videos are so touching
  • VIDEO: George R.R. Martin explains why he kills off all your favorite characters in “Game of Thrones”
  • Gwyneth Paltrow forgot her CREDIT CARD while out shopping

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
