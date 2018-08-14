Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/14/18)

- Ariana Grande and James Corden did a live performance of “The Titanic” with 13 songs & 9 sets
- VIDEO: Nicki Minaj adds Stephen Colbert to her list of men in “Barbie Dreams” and makes him blush with an awesome freestyle rap
- Beyonce HONORS the ailing Aretha Franklin during Detroit performance!
- PICS: The first look of Liu Yifei as Mulan in Disney’s live action remake has us so excited for the film!
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are having an ENGAGEMENT PARTY in Mumbai
- PICS: Kim Kardashian posts another almost naked photo to help sell Yeezy’s
- Royal family considering “AGGRESSIVE STRATEGY” to deal with Meghan Markle’s dad
- PICS: Kevin Hart admits he’s that corny dad who makes his family match while on vacation
- PICS: Khloe Kardashian shares adorable pic of baby True wearing a princess crown
- PICS: “Facts of Life” Natalie and Tootie reunited for Mrs. Garrett’s memorial service and the pics & videos are so touching
- VIDEO: George R.R. Martin explains why he kills off all your favorite characters in “Game of Thrones”
- Gwyneth Paltrow forgot her CREDIT CARD while out shopping