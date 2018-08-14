Credit: Dean Drobot/a> | BigStockPhoto.com

PODCAST: Awkward Tuesday Phone Call: Airport Ride Fail

This girl is probably the WORST friend we’ve ever heard of on the show… She messed up BAD and then LIED about it to her friend! She decided to do the Awkward Tuesday Phone Call because she just can’t live with the guilt any longer… It’s time to come clean!

Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.