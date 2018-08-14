This girl is probably the WORST friend we’ve ever heard of on the show… She messed up BAD and then LIED about it to her friend! She decided to do the Awkward Tuesday Phone Call because she just can’t live with the guilt any longer… It’s time to come clean!
PODCAST: Awkward Tuesday Phone Call: Airport Ride Fail
This girl is probably the WORST friend we’ve ever heard of on the show… She messed up BAD and then LIED about it to her friend! She decided to do the Awkward Tuesday Phone Call because she just can’t live with the guilt any longer… It’s time to come clean!