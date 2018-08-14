Credit: Rawpixel.com | BigStockPhoto.com

PODCAST: Care or Don’t Care

Our hosts on the show are trying something NEW today and you know what that means… it might be the next big thing or just another terrible idea. The hosts decide whether they CARE or DON’T CARE about all kinds of weird topics. If the majority votes that they care, they get to hear more about it… And Jubal who doesn’t care about anything is forced to listen. Hear it now in our newest segment!

