Credit: Kzenon/a> | BigStockPhoto.com

2nd Date Update PODCAST: What Happened At Brunch

One of our listeners KNOWS she screwed up her date and wants to make it right… The date was already bad enough, but what she DOESN’T know is that her date was watching her AFTER it was over… and it got weird. He saw something so troubling, so disturbing, he just can’t call her back and she has no idea! Hear what happened now in the PODCAST!

Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.