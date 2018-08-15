Credit: Starfrenzy | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/15/18)

  • Nicki Minaj’s ex just accused her of ATTEMPTED MURDER?????
  • Demi Lovato OD’ed on oxy laced with FENTANYL after she freebased with her dealer who left her passed out and breathing heavily
  • PICS: Priyanka Chopra debuts her engagement ring from Nick Jonas!

  • Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin pushing back their wedding because things were getting TOO INTENSE
  • Lena Dunham shared a LIST OF BABY NAMES her and her ex, Jack Antonoff, put together….and Carrot was actually an option????
  • VIDEO: Taylor Swift breaks down in tears on the 1 year anniversary of the sexual harassment verdict
  • VIDEO: Beyonce shared a video of her with the kids and it’s so stinking cute!
  • PICS: An illustrator drew a black Hermione and Harry Potter fans are loving it!!!
  • PICS: John Lennon & Paul McCartney’s sons took a selfie together
  • VIDEO: Kylie Jenner shared a new video of Stormi playing with a makeup bag
  • For the record, Meghan Markle’s dad didn’t SHOW UP to her first wedding either
  • 46-year-old Dane Cook says he met his 19-year-old girlfriend at a GAME NIGHT at his house
  • Steve Martin basically invented the use of AIR QUOTES
  • “Designing Women” is the latest show to be getting a REBOOT

