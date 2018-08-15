Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/15/18)

- Nicki Minaj’s ex just accused her of ATTEMPTED MURDER?????
- Demi Lovato OD’ed on oxy laced with FENTANYL after she freebased with her dealer who left her passed out and breathing heavily
- PICS: Priyanka Chopra debuts her engagement ring from Nick Jonas!
- Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin pushing back their wedding because things were getting TOO INTENSE
- Lena Dunham shared a LIST OF BABY NAMES her and her ex, Jack Antonoff, put together….and Carrot was actually an option????
- VIDEO: Taylor Swift breaks down in tears on the 1 year anniversary of the sexual harassment verdict
- VIDEO: Beyonce shared a video of her with the kids and it’s so stinking cute!
- PICS: An illustrator drew a black Hermione and Harry Potter fans are loving it!!!
- PICS: John Lennon & Paul McCartney’s sons took a selfie together
- VIDEO: Kylie Jenner shared a new video of Stormi playing with a makeup bag
- For the record, Meghan Markle’s dad didn’t SHOW UP to her first wedding either
- 46-year-old Dane Cook says he met his 19-year-old girlfriend at a GAME NIGHT at his house
- Steve Martin basically invented the use of AIR QUOTES
- “Designing Women” is the latest show to be getting a REBOOT