Phone Tap PODCAST: Sexting Dentist

Jubal calls a girl who had a dentist appointment recently to give her some TROUBLING news… her dentist has recently been canned for “sexting” during some of his procedures. And he’s done some WEIRD STUFF while his patients have been under anesthesia. Listen to the PHONE TAP.

