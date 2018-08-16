YouTube Credit: Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/16/18)

  • Ariana Grande just absolutely crushed “Carpool Karaoke”! And yes, she did shut down pregnancy rumors too.

  • Rihanna named the 21st century’s MOST INFLUENTIAL MUSICIAN….do you agree???? You might after you read the article
  • PICS: Khloe Kardashian showing off her rocking bod on the beach and her Kardashian size booty
  • A judge has ordered Angelina Jolie to give Brad Pitt MORE TIME with the kids
  • Serena Williams says Colin Kaepernik would WIN THE SUPER BOWL if someone would actually hire him….she also talks motherhood and her own complicated comeback
  • Scott Travis helped a fan pay for his mother’s FUNERAL
  • Jim Carrey on why he LEFT HOLLYWOOD and why he is coming back
  • PICS: Selena Gomez just shared a bunch of bikini pics that are straight fire
  • Madonna on today’s music, “Everything’s so formulaic, and every song has 20 guest artists on it, and everyone SOUNDS THE SAME.”
  • VIDEO: Britney Spears does 2 hours of questionable yoga every night while on tour
  • How Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle keep their dresses from BLOWING UP  is genius!

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
