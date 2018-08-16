Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/16/18)

- Ariana Grande just absolutely crushed “Carpool Karaoke”! And yes, she did shut down pregnancy rumors too.
- Rihanna named the 21st century’s MOST INFLUENTIAL MUSICIAN….do you agree???? You might after you read the article
- PICS: Khloe Kardashian showing off her rocking bod on the beach and her Kardashian size booty
- A judge has ordered Angelina Jolie to give Brad Pitt MORE TIME with the kids
- Serena Williams says Colin Kaepernik would WIN THE SUPER BOWL if someone would actually hire him….she also talks motherhood and her own complicated comeback
- Scott Travis helped a fan pay for his mother’s FUNERAL
- Jim Carrey on why he LEFT HOLLYWOOD and why he is coming back
- PICS: Selena Gomez just shared a bunch of bikini pics that are straight fire
- Madonna on today’s music, “Everything’s so formulaic, and every song has 20 guest artists on it, and everyone SOUNDS THE SAME.”
- VIDEO: Britney Spears does 2 hours of questionable yoga every night while on tour
- How Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle keep their dresses from BLOWING UP is genius!