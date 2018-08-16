This guy has a BIG problem… no matter how many girls he goes out with, he gets ghosted every time. He needs our help because now he wants ANSWERS! This Textual Healing may be awkward, but he’s got to do it for his future lovers! Find out why he can’t keep a girl in this week’s Textual Healing!
PODCAST: Textual Healing – How Bad Am I?
