YouTube Credit: Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/17/18)

  • PICS: Pete Davidson covers GQ, says he sent Ariana Grande pics of engagement rings the day they met!!!!
  • Scarlett Johansson is the World’s HIGHEST PAID ACTRESS making $40.5 million last year
  • Amber Heard is denying she took a “REVENGE POO” in Johnny Depp’s bed
  • Rihanna and Donald Glover posted a pic together in Cuba & Twitter is going crazy trying to figure out WHY…is it a movie? A music video???

  • VIDEO: Fans worry after Tara Reid stumbles, slurs and awkwardly squints her way through a TV interview
  • The Office’s Angela Kinsey just ROASTED her nephew who was namedropping her in his Tinder profile
  • PICS: Kim Kardashian wore a lime green wig to match her lime green lambo
  • Angela Bassett just celebrated her 60th birthday & holy hell she looks amazing!

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.