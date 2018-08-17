Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/17/18)

- PICS: Pete Davidson covers GQ, says he sent Ariana Grande pics of engagement rings the day they met!!!!
- Scarlett Johansson is the World’s HIGHEST PAID ACTRESS making $40.5 million last year
- Amber Heard is denying she took a “REVENGE POO” in Johnny Depp’s bed
- Rihanna and Donald Glover posted a pic together in Cuba & Twitter is going crazy trying to figure out WHY…is it a movie? A music video???
Rihanna and Childish Gambino ‼️📸 pic.twitter.com/FYgztpIl8l
— The Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 16, 2018
- VIDEO: Fans worry after Tara Reid stumbles, slurs and awkwardly squints her way through a TV interview
- The Office’s Angela Kinsey just ROASTED her nephew who was namedropping her in his Tinder profile
- PICS: Kim Kardashian wore a lime green wig to match her lime green lambo
- Angela Bassett just celebrated her 60th birthday & holy hell she looks amazing!
Happy Birthday to all my Leo brothers and sisters. Let’s eat cake! pic.twitter.com/tZlCElOwkJ
— Angela Bassett (@ImAngelaBassett) August 16, 2018