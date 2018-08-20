Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/20/18)

- VIDEO: We have all been pronouncing Ariana Grande’s name wrong this whole time….it’s “Grand-y” like “candy”! And she CRIED when talking about the Manchester Bombing incident
- PICS: Kanye West showed up to 2 Chainz’s wedding wearing Yeezy slides that are wayyyyyy too small & everyone is accused
- PICS: Nick Jonas finally makes his engagement to Priyanka Chopra Instagram official…and she shared intimate PHOTOS of their engagement ceremony in India
- Pete Davidson PULLED OVER but it was his friend in the car that was arrested for weed possession
- PICS: Nicki Minaj slams Kylie Jenner for using baby Stormi to promote Scott Travis’ tour
- Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin being all loved up….but some people think Justin staring at the phone is not cute
- VIDEO: Drake disses Kanye West at his Chicago show by changing the lyrics to “Know Yourself”
- Ben Affleck’s girlfriend deletes her Instagram page after Ben goes out to dinner with a PLAYBOY PLAYMATE
- Winona Ryder says she might be MARRIED to Keanu Reeves