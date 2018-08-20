Credit: Starfrenzy | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/20/18)

  • VIDEO: We have all been pronouncing Ariana Grande’s name wrong this whole time….it’s “Grand-y” like “candy”! And she CRIED when talking about the Manchester Bombing incident
  • PICS: Kanye West showed up to 2 Chainz’s wedding wearing Yeezy slides that are wayyyyyy too small & everyone is accused
  • PICS: Nick Jonas finally makes his engagement to Priyanka Chopra Instagram official…and she shared intimate PHOTOS of their engagement ceremony in India
  • Pete Davidson PULLED OVER but it was his friend in the car that was arrested for weed possession
  • PICS: Nicki Minaj slams Kylie Jenner for using baby Stormi to promote Scott Travis’ tour
  • Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin being all loved up….but some people think Justin staring at the phone is not cute

absolute best friend.

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

  • VIDEO: Drake disses Kanye West at his Chicago show by changing the lyrics to “Know Yourself”
  • Ben Affleck’s girlfriend deletes her Instagram page after Ben goes out to dinner with a PLAYBOY PLAYMATE
  • Winona Ryder says she might be MARRIED to Keanu Reeves

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.