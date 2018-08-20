Credit: BigStockPhoto

2nd Date Update PODCAST: The Shoe Licker

There’s a lot of gross things that can happen on a first date….food stuck in someone’s teeth, a mistimed sneeze in someone’s face…we’ve all been there,  but what the girl did in today’s brand new 2nd date update is so sickening…EVEN Jubal wouldn’t call her back! Find out in the PODCAST!

