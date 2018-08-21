YouTube Credit: Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/21/18)

  • VIDEO: Madonna is getting roasted for talking only about HERSELF during bizarre speech that was suppose to be the tribute to Aretha Franklin….some are calling it totally disrespectful

  • Rumors are flying that Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson are ALREADY MARRIED because the bracelet he wore!
  • PICS: Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson couldn’t keep their hands off each other on the pink carpet at the VMAs….or in front of her fans at her “Sweetner” SESSIONS 
  • Kim Kardashian had her daughter & nanny sit at a SEPARATE TABLE while out to lunch????
  • PICS: The 13 best and worst looks from the MTV VMAs
  • PICS: Selena Gomez got a matching tattoo with her 3 best friends!
  • Angelina Jolie thinks Amal Clooney is SINGLE-WHITE-FEMALE-ing her????
  • PICS: Kim Kardashian is trying to convince the world that she’s “not a diva” as she poses as a milk maid
  • VIDEO: Ariana Grande proves she’s a true pop power with “God is a Woman” performance!
  • Aerosmith closed out the MTV VMAs with Post Malone & instantly went viral when he looked less than enthused at the end

  • If you watch anything from last night’s VMAs, watch Tiffany Haddish & Kevin Hart roast the entire audience, destroy rappers with face tattoos & completely slaughter Camila Cabillo

  • PICS: Blake Lively wore the greenest outfit we have ever seen
  • PICS: Leonardo DiCaprio shows off his dad bod
  • VIDEO: Nicki Minaj had to pre record her MTV VMA performance but she still killed it
  • PICS: Jennifer Garner gets star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame & her daughter looks exactly like her

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
