Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/21/18)

- VIDEO: Madonna is getting roasted for talking only about HERSELF during bizarre speech that was suppose to be the tribute to Aretha Franklin….some are calling it totally disrespectful
- Rumors are flying that Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson are ALREADY MARRIED because the bracelet he wore!
- PICS: Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson couldn’t keep their hands off each other on the pink carpet at the VMAs….or in front of her fans at her “Sweetner” SESSIONS
- Kim Kardashian had her daughter & nanny sit at a SEPARATE TABLE while out to lunch????
- PICS: The 13 best and worst looks from the MTV VMAs
- PICS: Selena Gomez got a matching tattoo with her 3 best friends!
- Angelina Jolie thinks Amal Clooney is SINGLE-WHITE-FEMALE-ing her????
- PICS: Kim Kardashian is trying to convince the world that she’s “not a diva” as she poses as a milk maid
- VIDEO: Ariana Grande proves she’s a true pop power with “God is a Woman” performance!
- Aerosmith closed out the MTV VMAs with Post Malone & instantly went viral when he looked less than enthused at the end
steven tyler's face. how did we get here? pic.twitter.com/7cCzgSzoFT
— Nicole Dellert (@nic_heartsburgs) August 21, 2018
- If you watch anything from last night’s VMAs, watch Tiffany Haddish & Kevin Hart roast the entire audience, destroy rappers with face tattoos & completely slaughter Camila Cabillo