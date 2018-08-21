Credit: Rawpixel.com | BigStockPhoto.com

PODCAST: Care or Don’t Care

You asked for it and we brought it back! Our newest segment Care or Don’t Care was such a hit that even Jubal liked it… Not the beginning, or the middle, and he hated most of the end, but there was just a small moment that actually made him smile! Listen in the PODCAST!

Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.