This was one of those stories that started bizarre and just got weirder as the date went on… One of our listeners made mistake of misplacing her keys at the start of a date and thinks it might be the reason she can’t get a call back. Turns out she’s confused about a lot more things than just getting inside her house…
2nd Date Update PODCAST: BREAK and Entering
