Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/22/18)

- VIDEO: Post Malone’s plane has safe emergency landing after blowing 2 tires on takeoff, slams trolls online, “can’t believe how many people wished death on me on this website. f**k you. but not today.”
- Nicki Minaj CANCELS her North American Tour amid rumors that she’s “spiraling out of control”
- PICS: Denise Richard’s poses for the first time with her co-stars of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
- PICS: OMG is Kim Kardashian bringing back the visible g-string, whale tale look????
- Madonna defends her MTV VMA Aretha Franklin tribute speech….and Aretha Franklin’s family is NOT MAD over what happened
Im with the Winner!! The beautiful @camila_cabello ! So proud of her! 🌈💕🎉. And just to clarify: I was asked to present video of the year by MTV! And then they asked me to share any anecdotes I had in my career connected to Aretha Franklin! I shared a part of my journey and thanked Aretha for inspiring me along the way. I did not intend to do a tribute to her! That would be impossible in 2 minutes with all the noise and tinsel of an award show. I could never do her justice in this context or environment. Unfortunately most people have short attention spans, and are so quick to judge. I love Aretha! R.E.S.P.E.C.T. 🙏🏼. I Love Camilla! Congrats! I LOVE my dress! AND. I love-L O V E!! ♥️ and there is nothing anyone can say or do that will change that. #vmas #postivevibes
- Kendall Jenner getting blasted for her comments about RUNWAY MODELS & she’s had to APOLOGIZE after pissing off the entire model community
- 5th Harmony responds to Tiffany Haddish SLAMMING them at the MTV VMAs
- Robin Thicke and April Love Geary are expecting their 2nd BABY only 6 months after the first was born