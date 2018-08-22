Credit: | BigStockPhoto.com

Phone Tap PODCAST: Superhero Wants a Job

Jubal poses as a man interested in a job opening… A woman tries asking him a few personal questions but she has no idea about his REAL IDENTITY… He’s had a very interesting past and SEVERAL alter-egos. She has no idea that hiring him could seriously SAVE THE DAY! Listen now!

