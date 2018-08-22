Jose goes down to the Courthouse every week and asks the tough questions so YOU don’t have to! BUT NOT THIS WEEK! We saw a golden opportunity and sent him down to the Renaissance Fair! How hard do they party down there? You can here it in the podcast RIGHT HERE!
PODCAST: Whatcha Doing at the Renaissance Fair? (8/22/18)
