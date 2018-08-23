YouTube Credit: Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/23/18)

  • Ariana Grande reveals how she knew that Pete Davidson was “THE ONE” [SCROLL ALL THE WAY DOWN FOR FULL INTERVIEW]

  • Kim Kardashian & Kanye West going to have BABY NUMBER 4 via a surrogate & they already know it will be a boy!
  • George Clooney tops World’s HIGHEST PAID ACTOR list making $239 million…which is more than all 10 of the HIGHEST PAID ACTRESSES COMBINED!
  • Ben Affleck is in INPATIENT REHAB following an intervention by Jennifer Garner
  • PICS: Pink stops her concert to hug a teen fan who just lost her mom & tell her, “Everything’s going to be okay.’ “
  • Ariana Grande has joined in to THROW SHADE at Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner
  • VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen’s daughter, Luna, pushed a boy on the first day of school
  • “Big Bang Theory” will come to an END after 12 seasons….and Kaley Cuoco is “DROWNING IN TEARS”
  • “Redneck Woman” singer Gretchen Wilson ARRESTED after getting in a fight on an airplane over the bathroom
  • Bert and Ernie just re-did the opening to “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”….enjoy.

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.