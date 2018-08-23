Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/23/18)

- Ariana Grande reveals how she knew that Pete Davidson was “THE ONE” [SCROLL ALL THE WAY DOWN FOR FULL INTERVIEW]
FULL INTERVIEW: @ArianaGrande one-on-one with @michaelstrahan! She confirms a #Sweetener tour, talks fiancé Pete Davidson and dishes on living her best life: https://t.co/zYJ7C1h65Z pic.twitter.com/ITN9o08iWZ
— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 22, 2018
- Kim Kardashian & Kanye West going to have BABY NUMBER 4 via a surrogate & they already know it will be a boy!
- George Clooney tops World’s HIGHEST PAID ACTOR list making $239 million…which is more than all 10 of the HIGHEST PAID ACTRESSES COMBINED!
- Ben Affleck is in INPATIENT REHAB following an intervention by Jennifer Garner
- PICS: Pink stops her concert to hug a teen fan who just lost her mom & tell her, “Everything’s going to be okay.’ “
- Ariana Grande has joined in to THROW SHADE at Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner
- VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen’s daughter, Luna, pushed a boy on the first day of school
- “Big Bang Theory” will come to an END after 12 seasons….and Kaley Cuoco is “DROWNING IN TEARS”
- “Redneck Woman” singer Gretchen Wilson ARRESTED after getting in a fight on an airplane over the bathroom
- Bert and Ernie just re-did the opening to “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”….enjoy.