Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/24/18)

  • “Big Bang Theory” is ENDING because Jim Parsons didn’t want to do it any longer….and Mayim Bialik is NOT HAPPY
  • PICS: Kelly Clarkson reveals her big weight loss at Simon Cowell’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

16 years later and I’m still a fan of this man 😊 Congrats on your star Simon!

A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on

  • Pete Davidson overshared about what it’s like to be engaged to Ariana Grande, ‘I’m a very, very happy boy who is very, very loved and I’m very lucky. And my d***’s FOREVER HARD.
  • PICS: Justin Bieber just bought a 101 acre Canadian mansion, complete with it’s own horse track, for $5 million
  • Kourtney Kardashian’s ex is going to SUE Drake & Odell Beckham Jr. because he says their security beat him!
  • PICS: Kim Kardashian says she’s really proud of her 20 lb weight loss and attributes it to lifting heavy weights and cutting back sugar
  • Nick Minaj & BTS have a NEW SONG together
  • “Blackish” creator is giving “Bewitched” a REBOOT starring a black single mom/witch who marries a mortal white man
  • Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus broke up because of HIS DRINKING & he called Jennifer Garner for help
  • Khloe Kardashian is not here for people saying she’s making baby True MATERIALISTIC
  • This “Snow White” fan theory about Snow White being DEAD may ruin your entire childhood!
  • Drake now has a Drake MONOPOLY game all about Drake
  • Brad Pitt is blaming Angelina Jolie for letting their bitter CUSTODY BATTLE go down in public

