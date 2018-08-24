Credit: BigStockPhoto

2nd Date Update PODCAST: A Second Chance at Pants

We’ve all had that ONE CRUSH that never quite worked out…maybe the timing was off or whatever… but what would you do if the universe gave you a second chance? That’s kind of what happened to the guy in today’s second date update…hear whether it turns out to be a love story or disaster in the PODCAST!

