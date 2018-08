The MOViN 92.5 Street Team hung out with Staff at the Chevron in Federal Way to help celebrate customer appreciation day! We played music, handed out prizes on the prize wheel and had an enter to win for Wireless Beats Headphones. Chevron was also showing customers just how much they care buy giving out free food, Seahawks SWAG, and pumping discounted gas!! If you stopped by and took a photo you can find it here!