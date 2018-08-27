Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/27/18)

- VIDEO: A fan rushed the stage at Beyonce and Jay-Z’s concert and things started to get physical, but their dancers had their back!
- VIDEO: Ariana Grande stopped her concert for a fan yelling, “Wait start again, I wasn’t recording!” She loves her fans so much!
SOMEONE SAID “WAIT START AGAIN I WASNT RECORDING” AND SHE DID LMAOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/IEAhCM2YzX
— meliss (@majestcbitch) August 26, 2018
- Mel B, one of the judges from America’s Got Talent, just revealed she’s going to REHAB for alcohol and sex addiction
- PICS: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott posted more photos of their adorable daughter Stormi and they’re to die for!
- Mariah Carey has been missing from the music scene for a while but she spills the details of a NEW ALBUM coming out! She says she’s having a “new moment” in life
- VIDEO: Demi Lovato’s drug dealer claims Demi knew how risky the drugs were before her overdose
- Everyone is mocking Kim Kardashian for discovering the Serial Podcast 4 years LATE! Where has she been!?