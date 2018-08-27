One of our listeners came up with a full-proof plan to impress the ladies on a first date… Some might not think his strategy would actually work… But, after hearing his reasoning, we bet hundreds of guys are going to start using this guy’s same strategy on their own dates! This man might just be a genius… And he don’t look too bad either!
2nd Date Update PODCAST: Comedy Club Casanova
One of our listeners came up with a full-proof plan to impress the ladies on a first date… Some might not think his strategy would actually work… But, after hearing his reasoning, we bet hundreds of guys are going to start using this guy’s same strategy on their own dates! This man might just be a genius… And he don’t look too bad either!