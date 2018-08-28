Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/28/18)

- PICS: Kim Kardashian and several other celebrities are strutting new jewelry that looks like it’s growing out of your skin… A little cute, but they’re mostly scary
- Did Ed Sheeran get secretly MARRIED??? In an interview, he wasn’t trying to deny rumors at all!
- PICS: Ryan Seacrest was flying around during is vacation with a water jet pack and he looks pretty badass!
- VIDEO: In this unaired clip of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim and Khloe fuel the Kardasian drama, saying Kourtney just doesn’t want to be a Kardashian anymore…
- This is another weird ROYAL RULE that explains why Kate Middleton and Megan Markle can wear tiaras but royal blood princesses Beatrice and Eugenie can’t!
- VIDEO: Beyonce tried to have some fun with her fans after the scare from the concert
- Anna Kendrick talks about her SEXUALITY when discussing her steamy kiss with co-star Blake Lively in their movie
- PICS: Haley Cuoco shares a very sweet moment of one of her favorite Big Bang Theory memories in this adorable pic!
- John Goodman is DEFENDING Roseanne Barr saying she’s been “going through hell”