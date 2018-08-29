The guy from this 2nd Date Update is all about big gestures… and as impressive as they are, they can be VERY overwhelming for a first date let alone someone you barely even know! He really wanted to get to know his date and her HISTORY, but it went way too far…
2nd Date Update PODCAST: Family Tree Surprise
