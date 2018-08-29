Credit: Cripps Photography | BigStockPhoto.com

2nd Date Update PODCAST: Family Tree Surprise

The guy from this 2nd Date Update is all about big gestures… and as impressive as they are, they can be VERY overwhelming for a first date let alone someone you barely even know! He really wanted to get to know his date and her HISTORY, but it went way too far…

