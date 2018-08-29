YouTube Credit: Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/29/18)

  • VIDEO: Drake& Josh star Josh Peck tells friends that his wife Paige O’Brien is pregnant and Drake Bell’s reaction is PRICELESS!

  • Janet Jackson is paying tribute to brother Michael Jackson on his 60th birthday in new MUSIC VIDEO
  • Anna Faris and Chriss Pratt were spotted together twice just a year after their SPLIT
  • Ariana Grande is set to PERFORM at Aretha Franklin’s funeral… The soul queen said she was always fond of the pop star
  • PICS: Photos from Prince Harry’s old dorm room resurfaced and they’re hilarious! He was your stereotypical college freshman for sure!
  • PICS: Jimmy Kimmel spends a fun day out with his family in Disneyland!
  • Pete Davidson has a TATTOO inspired by not Ariana Grande this time… but her EX Big Sean!
  • Serena Williams is not celebrating her child’s first BIRTHDAY for religious reasons
  • PICS: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are slowly morphing into each other… and his new hairstyle proves it!

 

 

