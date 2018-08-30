Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/30/18)

- Cardi B says she is NOT getting back on stage unless she gets 300K! That is the only way she will leave her baby girl!
- Kayne West shared SCREENSHOTS of texts with Caitlyn Jenner amid her ongoing feud with the Kardashians!
- Qwyneth Paltrow jokes about the meme posted about her in witty COMEBACK
- VIDEO: Prince Harry started singing at Hamilton and stole the show!
- Eddie Murphy is expecting baby number TEN!
- Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson, and many others came together in a big CELEBRATION for Michael Jackson’s 60th birthday to honor him