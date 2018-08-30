Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/30/18)

  • Cardi B says she is NOT getting back on stage unless she gets 300K! That is the only way she will leave her baby girl!
  • Kayne West shared SCREENSHOTS of texts with Caitlyn Jenner amid her ongoing feud with the Kardashians!
  • Qwyneth Paltrow jokes about the meme posted about her in witty COMEBACK

They don’t call it a cocktail for nothin @connorkrill @vtammm

A post shared by Tucker Bellingrath (@gaybestfriend) on

  • VIDEO: Prince Harry started singing at Hamilton and stole the show!
  • Eddie Murphy is expecting baby number TEN!
  • Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson, and many others came together in a big CELEBRATION for Michael Jackson’s 60th birthday to honor him
  • Someone figured out what Ariana Grande’s lyric “lick the bowl” means and it’s DIRTY
  • VIDEO: Here’s another Riverdale teaser and it will blow your mind!
