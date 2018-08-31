YouTube Credit: Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/31/18)

  • Aretha Franklin’s Farewell is beginning now! Live streaming of the concert will be on several websites including the Washington Post below!

  • PICS: This pic of Kelly Ripa is what every mom thinks, going on vacation with young children..
  • Kylie Jenner just announced that she’ll be selling her cosmetics line at ULTA BEAUTY
  • Tyga basically claimed that he’s the reason behind Kylie Jenner’s SUCCESS on Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio show… he also holds nothing back when asked about Kylie and Travis Scott’s RELATIONSHIP
  • PICS: Jennifer Garner tried her hand at costumer service to sell her baby food in a super market but was hilariously rejected by the customers
  • PICS: Justin Bieber has had some weird style lately but he’s at it again with an 80’s inspired look… and the internet is here for it!
  • Emmy Rossum admitted she’s leaving the Shameless cast in an emotional Facebook POST
