BigStockPhoto

2nd Date Update PODCAST: Commando Boy

We’ve all heard the famous saying “the clothes make the man”…which is a nice sentiment. Unless the man has a problem with clothes, just in general…like the guy in today’s Second Date Update…His clothing choice was so AWFUL that the girl doesn’t want to have anything to do with him. Hear what his fashion struggle was (or lack thereof) in the PODCAST!

Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.