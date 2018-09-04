Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/4/18)

- VIDEO: Did Ariana Grande get groped by the pastor at Aretha Franklin’s funeral???? He has APOLOGIZED if he “crossed the border” with his hug & also said sorry for making a Taco Bell joke about her name
I don’t care what you think about Ariana Grande, her music or her dress. This is wrong. That bishop’s hand should not be on her breast: I just saw this because I’ve been working and not watching pic.twitter.com/ixVhgYBJTN
— Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) September 1, 2018
- Did Kim Kardashian CHEAT ON Kanye West with Drake???? Read through this internet conspiracy that’s going viral ….TMZ says it’s all BS but it’s hard not to believe
- Nope, we can’t get over Lindsay Lohan’s crazy dance moves….and there’s MORE HERE….we actually love it
- NSFW VIDEO: Machine Gun Kelly’s came hard for Eminem on his diss track “Rap Devil” after Eminem’s surprise album last week
- Selena Gomez breaks her silence about Demi Lovato’s apparent drug OVERDOSE
- PICS: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin making out in an Italian restaurant
- PICS: Keanu Reeves crashed a couple’s wedding in Santa Cruz
- Former “ER” actress, Vanessa Marquez, DEAD after being shot by police
- Woman saved from serial killer REACTS to becoming a lyric in one of Eminem’s new song….and his surprise album “Kamikaze” heads for CHART TOPPING RECORDS
- PICS: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner used so much tongue during their US Open make out session