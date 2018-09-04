Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/4/18)

  • VIDEO: Did Ariana Grande get groped by the pastor at Aretha Franklin’s funeral???? He has APOLOGIZED if he “crossed the border” with his hug & also said sorry for making a Taco Bell joke about her name

  • Did Kim Kardashian CHEAT ON Kanye West with Drake???? Read through this internet conspiracy that’s going viral ….TMZ says it’s all BS but it’s hard not to believe
  • Nope, we can’t get over Lindsay Lohan’s crazy dance moves….and there’s MORE HERE….we actually love it

  • NSFW VIDEO: Machine Gun Kelly’s came hard for Eminem on his diss track “Rap Devil” after Eminem’s surprise album last week
  • Selena Gomez breaks her silence about Demi Lovato’s apparent drug OVERDOSE
  • PICS: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin making out in an Italian restaurant
  • PICS: Keanu Reeves crashed a couple’s wedding in Santa Cruz
  • Former “ER” actress, Vanessa Marquez, DEAD after being shot by police
  • Woman saved from serial killer REACTS to becoming a lyric in one of Eminem’s new song….and his surprise album “Kamikaze” heads for CHART TOPPING RECORDS
  • PICS: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner used so much tongue during their US Open make out session

 

 

