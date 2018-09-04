Youtube.com

Burglar Steals 13 Right-Foot Shoes

Have you ever heard of the saying “two left feet”? Well, this robber must have the opposite condition because they stole 13 right-foot shoes! They probably LEFT dissappointed…

Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.