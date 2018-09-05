Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/15/18)

- Nicki Minaj has some high dating standards….says she needs sex 3 times a night and then no cuddling
- Kim Kardashian is back at the WHITE HOUSE meeting with the President on prison reform & freeing another prisoner
- The new “Bachelor” is Colton Underwood….he’s a former pro football player, gymnast Aly Raisman’s ex & a real VIRGIN
- Kim Kardashian & Kanye West believe their late parents visit them as BLACK CROWS
- VIDEO: Cosby show star Geoffrey Owens speaks after being virally shamed online for working at Trader Joe’s
- Tina Knowles just posted the BEST throwback ever in honor of Beyonce’s birthday yesterday!
It’s already your birthday where you are ❤️So Happy Birthday to the nicest , owner of the most beautiful, generous , loving hearts ever !!!! Brilliant too! Always thinking , planning, analyzing, strategizing , how you can make everything you touch better! On this day you were 4 months old and i couldn’t even control the excitement and pride and the all encompassing love i felt for you , my first born ❤️ I made a vow to love and cherish you everyday . For the rest of my life ! Sometimes i can’t believe out of all the incredible people in the world i was chosen by God to be your mom❤️! The day that you and your sister entered this world were the two best days of my life , hands down !! It is a privilege to have carried you two in this body ❤️ Enjoy your B-Day !!! No one deserves it more !! I love you Mom❤️❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂🎂💐💐💐🐝🐝🐝
- VIDEO: Britney Spears gets booed in her final show because she forgot what city she was in
- VIDEO: The Rock, Emily Blunt & Jack Whitehall all trash talking each other
- OMG Kourtney Kardashian is back with her EX BOYFRIEND