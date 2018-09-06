Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/6/18)

  • People’s BEST DRESSED of 2018 is Meghan Markle! Do you agree????
  • Vanilla Ice was on the Emirates plane full of SICK PASSENGERS!
  • Khloe Kardashian steps out in a white hot bikini 5 months after giving birth

💚 Forever Thankful For It ALL 💚

  • Gwyneth Paltrow’s GOOP had to pay $145,000 over those VAGINAL JADE EGGS
  • Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin might be moving back to CANADA full time!
  • Ben Affleck takes BREAKS FROM REHAB to go home and “workout” with his girlfriend over at his house
  • Mark Wahlberg uses CYRO THERAPY after working out to recover & it gets 150 degrees below zero
  • Ryan Reynolds is FEUDING with Paddington Bear on Twitter
  • Here’s why runway models are PISSED at Kendall Jenner
  • Cranberries lead singer died by DROWNING
  • The People’s Choice NOMINEES are out!
  • Ariana Grande’s hair has magical powers in new Jimmy Fallon sketch

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
