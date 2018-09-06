Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/6/18)

- Sarah Silverman talked with her ex, Jimmy Kimmel, about how HIS WIFE has it so much better, “It’s not fair! She gets, like, new woke Jimmy. I had Man Show Jimmy.”
- People’s BEST DRESSED of 2018 is Meghan Markle! Do you agree????
- Vanilla Ice was on the Emirates plane full of SICK PASSENGERS!
- Khloe Kardashian steps out in a white hot bikini 5 months after giving birth
- Gwyneth Paltrow’s GOOP had to pay $145,000 over those VAGINAL JADE EGGS
- Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin might be moving back to CANADA full time!
- Ben Affleck takes BREAKS FROM REHAB to go home and “workout” with his girlfriend over at his house
- Mark Wahlberg uses CYRO THERAPY after working out to recover & it gets 150 degrees below zero
- Ryan Reynolds is FEUDING with Paddington Bear on Twitter
- Here’s why runway models are PISSED at Kendall Jenner
- Cranberries lead singer died by DROWNING
- The People’s Choice NOMINEES are out!
- Ariana Grande’s hair has magical powers in new Jimmy Fallon sketch