PODCAST: Textual Healing – Frisky Neighbor

No one wants their partner being hit on by someone else, so what would you do if you found out someone was flirting HARDCORE with your husband? What if that someone was your MARRIED NEIGHBOR who lives just 2 houses down? From touching his arm, to complimenting the way he looks in his jeans, this is the exact situation one of our listeners is in. She doesn’t know how to tell her neighbor to back off of her man without blowing up in her face, so she’s called us for advice. Listen to all of the drama in the PODCAST!

