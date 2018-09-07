Credit: Starfrenzy | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/7/18)

  • Nicki Minaj is giving Geoffrey Owens, the Cosby actor who was job shamed at Trader Joe’s, $25,000 ….and he’s flying to Atlanta to shoot 10 EPISODES of the Tyler Perry Show
  • Kanye West DIRECTED the first ever Pornhub Awards because of course he did
  • Cardi B wants LIPOSUCTION to deal with her post-baby love handles….and maybe the first celebrity ever to be honest with how celebs get their bodies back
  • PICS: OMG Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin got matching tattoos after dating almost a year
  • A scene from the new “Predator” had to be DELETED after Olivia Munn outed the actor as a registered sex offender
  • PICS: Jonah Hill is getting roasted for wearing a tucked in Suns jersey with dress pants
  • Burt Reynolds DIES at 82 and is REMEMBERED by Hollywood
  • Anna Kendrick LIED about having plans on her birthday so she could be alone
  • VIDEO: Elon Musk smokes weed on Joe Rogan’s podcast and teases electric plane design
  • PICS: Kate Hudson shows off her big pregnant belly & her outie belly button
  • PICS: Courtney Cox & David Arquette reunited to go to their daughter, Coco’s high school play
  • PICS: Serena Williams daughter rocked a mini version of her U.S. Open tutu and it’s soooo cute!

