Puking on the first date probably won’t leave a good impression. Unfortunately, one of our listeners did just that, and now her date won’t respond. She knows she messed up, but she still believes they had a good connection and is hoping to get a second chance. However, when we call the guy, her drunkenness isn’t the reason he has been dodging her… it’s because of the ‘F’ word? Listen to the 2nd DATE UPDATE to find out what ‘F’ word he’s talking about!