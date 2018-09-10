Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/10/18)

  • VIDEO & MORE VIDEO: Cardi B attacked Nicki Minaj at a NYFW event….threw a shoe at her, lost part of her wig & called her a “p***y”….left the event barefoot with a huge lump on her head….Cardi posted an INSTA STATEMENT about the epic brawl…and Nicki Minaj stepped out looking UNPHASED

  • Ariana Grande’s silent TRIBUTE to her ex, Mac Miller, who died of an apparent OVERDOSE….here are 10 ESSENTIAL Mac Miller songs
  • Miss New York, Nia Franklin is the new MISS AMERICA….and here are all the GORGEOUS GOWNS from the 51 contestants
  • VIDEO: People had a lot of thoughts about Carrie Underwood’s new Sunday Night Football Theme
  • VIDEO: John Legend is officially and EGOT winner & Chrissy Teigen can’t handle it!
  • Olivia Munn says she was SHUNNED by other costars after she outed one of the actors as a registered sex offender
  • “Always Sunny” star Rob McElhenney MOCKS his insane body transformation
  • Childish Gambino opens up on stage about being HEARTBROKEN over Mac Miller’s death
  • VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow shows off her $600 nighttime skincare routine
  • Kendall Jenner is taking a SEASON OFF from runway modeling but a lot of people are saying it wasn’t because she chose it
  • PICS: 64-year-old Christie Brinkley is looking stunning posing for pics with her 20-year-old daughter Sailor
  • VIDEO: Elton John pays respect to Aretha Franklin & Mac Miller
  • Lady Gaga reflects on BEING BULLIED at school

 

 

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
