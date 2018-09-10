Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/10/18)

- VIDEO & MORE VIDEO: Cardi B attacked Nicki Minaj at a NYFW event….threw a shoe at her, lost part of her wig & called her a “p***y”….left the event barefoot with a huge lump on her head….Cardi posted an INSTA STATEMENT about the epic brawl…and Nicki Minaj stepped out looking UNPHASED
Omggggg nicki and Cardi almost fought #nickiminaj #cardib #cardi #monse #nyfw2018 #nyfw #omg pic.twitter.com/2gtOL5zoeI
— kylie (@Hemsworth_kylie) September 8, 2018
- Ariana Grande’s silent TRIBUTE to her ex, Mac Miller, who died of an apparent OVERDOSE….here are 10 ESSENTIAL Mac Miller songs
- Miss New York, Nia Franklin is the new MISS AMERICA….and here are all the GORGEOUS GOWNS from the 51 contestants
- VIDEO: People had a lot of thoughts about Carrie Underwood’s new Sunday Night Football Theme
- VIDEO: John Legend is officially and EGOT winner & Chrissy Teigen can’t handle it!
- Olivia Munn says she was SHUNNED by other costars after she outed one of the actors as a registered sex offender
- “Always Sunny” star Rob McElhenney MOCKS his insane body transformation
View this post on Instagram
Look, it’s not that hard. All you need to do is lift weights six days a week, stop drinking alcohol, don’t eat anything after 7pm, don’t eat any carbs or sugar at all, in fact just don’t eat anything you like, get the personal trainer from Magic Mike, sleep nine hours a night, run three miles a day, and have a studio pay for the whole thing over a six to seven month span. I don’t know why everyone’s not doing this. It’s a super realistic lifestyle and an appropriate body image to compare oneself to. #hollywood
- Childish Gambino opens up on stage about being HEARTBROKEN over Mac Miller’s death
- VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow shows off her $600 nighttime skincare routine
- Kendall Jenner is taking a SEASON OFF from runway modeling but a lot of people are saying it wasn’t because she chose it
- PICS: 64-year-old Christie Brinkley is looking stunning posing for pics with her 20-year-old daughter Sailor
- VIDEO: Elton John pays respect to Aretha Franklin & Mac Miller
- Lady Gaga reflects on BEING BULLIED at school