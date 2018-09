What is the first thing you should do when opening a new restaurant? Call a good interior designer! Instead of calling a professional, one of our listeners called us and hired Jubal… and her husband has NO idea. Jubal calls the husband posing as Asparagus, a sassy interior designer with the most popping, next level, avant-garde ideas for their Italian restaurant. Will the guy he calls vibe with the vision? Find out in the PHONE TAP!