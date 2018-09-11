Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/11/18)

  • Drake once tried to date Heidi Klum and she straight GHOSTED HIM! [SCROLL ALL THE WAY DOWN for VIDEO of her talking about her crush on him]
  • VIDEO: Nicki Minaj talks about the fight with Cardi B, saying it was “humiliating” & continues to attack Cardi saying she’s built a career off “sympathy and payola” MORE HERE….Cardi B has NO REMORSE & says she’d throw her shoe again
  • VIDEO: Sharon Osbourne opens the new season of “The Talk” to address that Julie Chen is taking time off and skewers her husband and now ousted CBS CEO, Les Moonves, as a man that “has a problem”
  • Backstreet Boys Nick Carter opens up about heartbreak after his wife suffers a MISCARRIAGE
  • Kelly Rowland shares her thoughts on the Cardi B & Nicki Minaj fight that she WITNESSED….and it’s what we all should feel
  • VIDEO: Michael Strahan says he would definitely kneel if he was still playing in the NFL
  • VIDEO: John Legend made himself some EGOT pancakes
  • PICS: Kim Kardashian posted the cutest pics of Chicago & baby True
  • PICS: Meghan Markle sent the cutest thank you cards to people who wished her happy birthday
  • The new trailer is out for the 15th season of “Grey’s Anatomy”….are you still watching?

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
