Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/11/18)

- Drake once tried to date Heidi Klum and she straight GHOSTED HIM! [SCROLL ALL THE WAY DOWN for VIDEO of her talking about her crush on him]
- VIDEO: Nicki Minaj talks about the fight with Cardi B, saying it was “humiliating” & continues to attack Cardi saying she’s built a career off “sympathy and payola” MORE HERE….Cardi B has NO REMORSE & says she’d throw her shoe again
- VIDEO: Sharon Osbourne opens the new season of “The Talk” to address that Julie Chen is taking time off and skewers her husband and now ousted CBS CEO, Les Moonves, as a man that “has a problem”
- Backstreet Boys Nick Carter opens up about heartbreak after his wife suffers a MISCARRIAGE
- Kelly Rowland shares her thoughts on the Cardi B & Nicki Minaj fight that she WITNESSED….and it’s what we all should feel
- VIDEO: Michael Strahan says he would definitely kneel if he was still playing in the NFL
- VIDEO: John Legend made himself some EGOT pancakes
- PICS: Kim Kardashian posted the cutest pics of Chicago & baby True
- PICS: Meghan Markle sent the cutest thank you cards to people who wished her happy birthday
- The new trailer is out for the 15th season of “Grey’s Anatomy”….are you still watching?