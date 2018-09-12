Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/12/18)

- Kim Kardashian is launching a new PRANK SHOW called “Are You Kidding Me?” …..next Ashton Kutcher or is this as terrible as we think it is????
- Mark Wahlberg’s DAILY ROUTINE includes getting up at 2:30am, doing 2 workouts & snacking a lot!
- Everyone thinks that Nicki Minaj and race car driver Lewis Hamilton are dating after spotting them OUT TO DINNER
- OMG Ryan Phillipe & Reese Witherspoon’s kids look so much like them it’s almost scary
- Kendall Jenner had a NUDE PHOTO SHOOT on a beach & the images were stolen and leaked
- “Bachelor” star Amanda Stanton was ARRESTED for domestic battery!
- Lena Dunham calls her ex, Jack Antonoff, 5 TIMES A DAY
- VIDEO: A really dumb Victoria’s Secret model, Devon Windsor, told a group of black and Asian models, “You don’t know how hard it is to be blonde.”
- Drew Barrymore was spotted on a ROMANTIC date with her ex, Justin Long
- Karlie Kloss said yes to Josh Kushner’s proposal despite COMPLETELY DIFFERENT POLITICAL views
- PICS: Jeopardy’s Alex Trebek has just been challenged to a “beard off” by Stephen Colbert