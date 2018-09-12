Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/12/18)

  • Mark Wahlberg’s DAILY ROUTINE includes getting up at 2:30am, doing 2 workouts & snacking a lot!
  • Everyone thinks that Nicki Minaj and race car driver Lewis Hamilton are dating after spotting them OUT TO DINNER
  • OMG Ryan Phillipe & Reese Witherspoon’s kids look so much like them it’s almost scary

  • Kendall Jenner had a NUDE PHOTO SHOOT on a beach & the images were stolen and leaked
  • “Bachelor” star Amanda Stanton was ARRESTED for domestic battery!
  • Lena Dunham calls her ex, Jack Antonoff, 5 TIMES A DAY
  • VIDEO: A really dumb Victoria’s Secret model, Devon Windsor, told a group of black and Asian models, “You don’t know how hard it is to be blonde.”
  • Drew Barrymore was spotted on a ROMANTIC date with her ex, Justin Long
  • Karlie Kloss said yes to Josh Kushner’s proposal despite COMPLETELY DIFFERENT POLITICAL views
  • PICS: Jeopardy’s Alex Trebek has just been challenged to a “beard off” by Stephen Colbert

 

 

 

 

