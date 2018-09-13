Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/13/18)

- Henry Cavill is OUT as Superman & rumor is Michael B. Jordan is going to be our new Superman!!!! Love it or is there someone better???
- Kim Kardashian was gifted a $325,000 Ferrari as a wedding present when she married Kris Humphries but she may have to give it back because it was purchased with STOLEN MONEY from the Malaysian government!
- Police investigating the party the night Mac Miller died, he was dead for hours before body was DISCOVERED
- VIDEO: Christina Aguilera says she would totally do a song with Britney Spears! And she spills the tea on the Cardi B & Nicki Minaj FIGHT
- Taylor Swift went hiking with Ed Sheeran & they both picked Drake to beat them at the AMAs
- PICS: Ariana Grande’s brother, Frankie Grande posted a beautiful message about Mac Miller, who was a “good friend” and “wonderful to my sister”
- PICS: OMG Beyonce just reunited with the 4th member of Destiny’s Child, LeToya Luckett-Walker!
- Justin Bieber’s manager, Scouter Braun, said he used to worry every night that Justin would DIE IN HIS SLEEP from an overdose
- Did Beyonce just really PICK A SIDE in the Nicki Minaj vs Cardi B fight???
- Sarah Jessica Parker says that “Sex and the City” is TONE DEAF
- Samuel L. Jackson is the HIGHEST GROSSING ACTOR of all time with his movies bringing in $5.75 billion
- VIDEO: Roseanne Barr goes on a rant about Ambien & tries to blame the drug for that racist tweet
- PICS: Madonna’s daugther Lourdes walked the runway in New York Fashion Week showing off a lot of skin
- PICS: Shawn Mendes fell off a Bird scooter & the internet went crazy with memes