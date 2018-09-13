Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/13/18)

  • Henry Cavill is OUT as Superman & rumor is Michael B. Jordan is going to be our new Superman!!!! Love it or is there someone better???
  • Kim Kardashian was gifted a $325,000 Ferrari as a wedding present when she married Kris Humphries but she may have to give it back because it was purchased with STOLEN MONEY from the Malaysian government!
  • Police investigating the party the night Mac Miller died, he was dead for hours before body was DISCOVERED
  • VIDEO: Christina Aguilera says she would totally do a song with Britney Spears! And she spills the tea on the Cardi B & Nicki Minaj FIGHT
  • Taylor Swift went hiking with Ed Sheeran & they both picked Drake to beat them at the AMAs
  • PICS: Ariana Grande’s brother, Frankie Grande posted a beautiful message about Mac Miller, who was a “good friend” and “wonderful to my sister”
  • PICS: OMG Beyonce just reunited with the 4th member of Destiny’s Child, LeToya Luckett-Walker!
  • Justin Bieber’s manager, Scouter Braun, said he used to worry every night that Justin would DIE IN HIS SLEEP from an overdose
  • Did Beyonce just really PICK A SIDE in the Nicki Minaj vs Cardi B fight???
  • Sarah Jessica Parker says that “Sex and the City” is TONE DEAF
  • Samuel L. Jackson is the HIGHEST GROSSING ACTOR of all time with his movies bringing in $5.75 billion
  • VIDEO: Roseanne Barr goes on a rant about Ambien & tries to blame the drug for that racist tweet
  • PICS: Madonna’s daugther Lourdes walked the runway in New York Fashion Week showing off a lot of skin
  • PICS: Shawn Mendes fell off a Bird scooter & the internet went crazy with memes

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.