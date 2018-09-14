Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/14/18)

  • PICS: Wait, Drake, 31, is dating an absolutely gorgeous 18-year-old model????

View this post on Instagram

no place I’d rather be 💙

A post shared by Bella B Harris (@bellabharris) on

  • No one can take Nick Jonas’ new tiny MUSTACHE!
  • Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin went to the MARRIAGE LICENSE courthouse….did they get a license or did they actually get married!?!? BTW her parents totally SUPPORT her getting married at 21
  • VIDEO: A reporter yelled, “Your tweets are amazing!” at Blake Lively but that is not what she heard at all!!!
  • VIDEO: Julie Chen made a big statement, about her husband Les Moonves, at the end of “Big Brother” last night by simply saying one thing
  • Eminem calls the Machine Gun Kelly diss track “PITIFUL”
  • PICS: Sofia Vergara shared a pic from her first photoshoot at age 11 and everyone thinks she looks like her “Modern Family” costar Julie Bowen!
  • VIDEO: Kim Kardashian let North do some “contouring” and is definitely a lewk!!!

 

 

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
