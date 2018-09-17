Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/17/18)

  • Justin Bieber & Hailey Badlwin GOT MARRIED….or did they???? She denied it on Twitter but then deleted that tweet because she apparently doesn’t feel like she’s really married until they have a religious ceremony! And it’s being reported that there’s NO PRENUP! 
  • Carrie Underwood reveals she had 3 MISCARRIAGES in the last 2 years
  • Ariana Grande posted a touching tribute to Mac Miller over the weekend
  • LISTEN: Eminem fired back at Machine Gun Kelly with his own diss track called “Killshot”
  • PICS: Some people are freaking out that Victoria Beckham’s son posted a topless photo of her to his Instagram
  • Anne Hathaway makes POWERFUL SPEECH denouncing the myth that “all races orbit around whiteness”
  • PICS: Issa Rae’s Black Hollywood Yacht party is seriously legendary!
  • PICS: David Harbour of “Stranger Things” vowed to get ordained & officiate 2 fans wedding if they got 125,000 retweets….they did & he followed through!
  • Drew Barrymore opens up about her COCAINE ADDICTION & if she misses it, “Nothing would make me have a panic attack and seem like a bigger nightmare.”
  • Paul McCartney has first #1 ALBUM in 36 years!
  • PICS: Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande adopted an adorable pet baby pig
  • Meghan Markle’s first project as a royal is a CHARITY COOKBOOK

 

 

