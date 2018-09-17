Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/17/18)

- Justin Bieber & Hailey Badlwin GOT MARRIED….or did they???? She denied it on Twitter but then deleted that tweet because she apparently doesn’t feel like she’s really married until they have a religious ceremony! And it’s being reported that there’s NO PRENUP!
- Carrie Underwood reveals she had 3 MISCARRIAGES in the last 2 years
- Ariana Grande posted a touching tribute to Mac Miller over the weekend
i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.
- LISTEN: Eminem fired back at Machine Gun Kelly with his own diss track called “Killshot”
- PICS: Some people are freaking out that Victoria Beckham’s son posted a topless photo of her to his Instagram
- Anne Hathaway makes POWERFUL SPEECH denouncing the myth that “all races orbit around whiteness”
- PICS: Issa Rae’s Black Hollywood Yacht party is seriously legendary!
- PICS: David Harbour of “Stranger Things” vowed to get ordained & officiate 2 fans wedding if they got 125,000 retweets….they did & he followed through!
- Drew Barrymore opens up about her COCAINE ADDICTION & if she misses it, “Nothing would make me have a panic attack and seem like a bigger nightmare.”
- Paul McCartney has first #1 ALBUM in 36 years!
- PICS: Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande adopted an adorable pet baby pig
- Meghan Markle’s first project as a royal is a CHARITY COOKBOOK