No parent wants to get a phone call from the VP of their child’s school – it’s pretty much guaranteed to be bad news. In this Phone Tap, Jubal does just that. He calls a mother about a SERIOUS school problem that her son caused. Her son broke a very important rule while at lunch that needs to be addressed IMMEDIATELY. 3 students CRIED because of him! The school cannot tolerate such nonsense! Hear the problem in the PODCAST!