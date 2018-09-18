Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/18/18)

  • VIDEO: Alec Baldwin just confirmed on the Emmy red carpet that Hailey and Justin Bieber are married,  “Well, they went off and got married!”

  • PICS: The best, weirdest & most outlandish looks from the Emmy’s red carpet!
  • SNL’s Colin Jost & Michael Che are getting ROASTED for the horrible job they did hosting the Emmy’s….was it as awful as everyone is saying????
  • VIDEO: Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson kicked off the Emmy’s with a song about the industry’s DIVERSITY (or lack there of)

  • PICS: Someone asked if Chrissy Teigen was pregnant again and you better believe she clapped back…she just had a baby 4 months ago
  • Fans are PISSED that the Emmy’s didn’t include Mac Miller in their memorial
  • VIDEO: Betty White is 96 and was honored last night for her 80 years in showbiz….and she still made the crowd laugh during her acceptance speech
  • VIDEO: Did you see we’ve all been pronouncing Chrissy Teigen’s name wrong?
  • Here’s why Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande did NOT GO to the Emmy’s
  • PICS: Kristin Davis snubs Kim Cattrell hard in a throwback pic of “Sex and the City”

