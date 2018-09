When your extremely attractive single neighbor moves in, how do you make a move? Take a day off of work to sit and stare at them through your window? Call the HOA to get their number? One of our listeners did all that and MORE. She made her big move by baking a plate of cookies to leave on his doorstep. She even put them on her nice plate so he HAS to return it. Who doesn’t like cookies, right? WRONG… who knew cookies could make a guy SO MAD!